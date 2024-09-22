Rani Indian Restaurant Lounge & Bar
DRINK
SOFT DRINKS
- Alph Mango Lassi$10.00
- ginger ale$6.00
- Masala Chai$8.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Chaas masala$8.00
- Fresh lime soda salty$7.00
- Fresh lime soda sweet$7.00
- sweet and salty Fresh lime soda$7.00
- Madras filter coffee$8.00
- Fresh lime soda Plain$7.00
- Organic Orange Juice$5.00
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Pineapple juice$5.00
- Pomogrante$5.00
- MILK$2.00
MOCKTAIL
COCKTAILS
FOOD MENU
BAR BITE
- Roasted Pappad
Roasted Crispy Indian lentils Wafers$6.00
- Rice Pappad$6.00
- Masala Pappad
Roasted Crispy Indian lentils Wafers Topped with Tangy tomatoes, Spicy Onions and Aromatic Spices$10.00
- MASALA PEANUTS
Popular Indian Snack tossed with Tangy Tomatoes, spicy Onions And Aromatic Spices$12.00
- mirchi Bhaji with Matchstick Potato
Long hot peppers stuffed with Indian spiced mashed potato and peanuts.$12.00
- Kheema Taco
Corn Tortilla With Lamb Minced Topped With Cabbage Pickle And Sour Cream$12.00
- Mushroom Taco
Corn Tortilla With Galoute Mushroom Topped with Cabbage Pickle And Sour Cream.$12.00
- MASALA CASHEW
Roasted Cashew Nuts Tossed With Aromatic Spices$16.00
SOUP
VEG APPETIZER
- Onion Bhaji
Indian Fritters Made From Thinly Sliced Onions Mixed With Chickpea Flour And Spices$14.00
- corn cake
Chef Nishant's royal treat on delightful seasonal corn cake cooked slowly with coconut milk.$14.00
- Banarasi Tamatar Ki Chat With Avacado & Crisp Puri
A popular street smart chaat made with fresh tomatoes, onions, green Chilly and Yoghurt.$14.00
- Sweet Potato kasundi gochujang
Delicate sweet potato spiced up with fermented chili and Bengali mustard Served on Chilled Spinach, White Sesame Seeds and Garlic Chips$16.00
- Amritsari Aam Papad Paneer With Parmesan Espuma
A progressive take on house made cottage cheese sandwiched with spiced up dehydrated mango, green chilli, lime.$16.00
- Galaout-E-Mushroom
From the kings of Avadh - succulent meltaway mushroom preparation with robust truffle.$16.00
- Palak Chaat
Refreshingly crispy spinach served with sweet and tangy ayurvedic senses. Topped with Onions , Tomato , Mint And Sweet Yogurt$16.00
- Homemade Pesto Paneer
Paneer, Onions, Bell peppers tossed In Freshly Made Pesto sauce.$18.00
- Aloo TIKKI Chaat$16.00
NON-VEG APPTIZER
- Lamb Galouti Kabab
From the treats of Avadh, a mouth melting minced kabab cooked with special Hand Pounded Spices.$22.00
- Pathar Ke Gosht
Royal treat from nizams! A fillet of meat traditionally cooked With Shahjeera Spiced on lava stone served with herb butter.$26.00
- Chicken 1965
Chennai Originated , Boneless Chicken Dish Cooked With Authentic Spices$22.00
- Prawn Lollipop
Minced Shrimp Blended with Ginger , Garlic and Spices. Breaded and fried to perfection$28.00
- AMRITSARY FISH FRY
A lightly Battered Fish Fried With Indian Spices$24.00
Tandoor
- kesar Malai Broccoli With Garlic Chips$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Hoisin Red Pepper Glazed Pineapple$20.00
- Hariyali Paneer Tikka$22.00OUT OF STOCK
- Kasturi Elaichi Murgha Tikka$22.00
- Classic Murgh Tikka$22.00
- Chicken Roulade$24.00
- Gosht Seekh Kabab$24.00
- Tandoori Cornish Hen$26.00
- Kasundi Shrimp$28.00
- Tangri Kabab chicken$26.00
- Salmon Tikka$30.00
- Lamb Chop$44.00
VEG ENTREE
- Dal Makhani
Creamy Black Lentils and Kidney Beans cooked in a rich tomato sauce with aromatic spices, finished with a touch of butter and cream.$20.00
- Paneer Lababdar
Chutney Millefeuille layered Indian cottage cheese served with fragrant tomato gravy.$22.00
- Jackfruit Nihari
Nihari a dish is slow cooked overnight to be consumed at the crack of the dawn. A decadent nihari flavors poured over Jackfruit to cook perfectly in flavors.$22.00
- Paalak Paneer Edamame Burrata
Tender cottage cheese simmered in a creamy spinach curry, paired with luxurious Edamame burrata.$24.00
- Subji Handi
Vibrant mix of seasonal vegetables with Indian spices simmered to perfection in flavorful semi-gravy.$24.00
- Tandoori Portobello Cassoulet
Baked dish with kidney beans, chickpea, Cream and Mango Pickle topped with mozzarella cheese, served with baby spinach and berry salad.$24.00
- Paneer Tikka Masala
Paneer cheese simmered in rich tomato-based masala sauce.$24.00
- Dal Baati With Ghee & Achar
Traditional from the royalty of Rajasthan where the dish is widely known for its hearty comfort flavors and taste.$24.00
- Ricotta Kofte
The touch me not cheese balls are so fragile and decadent. Kofte would crumble as soon as they made contact with the guests fingers but retain their shapes even when simmered in gravy.$24.00
- Bhindi Do Pyaza$22.00
NON-VEG- ENTREE
- (Butter Chicken)
Butter chicken some say was cleaver Dhaba owners trick to recycle unsold tandoori chicken. This may be true historically but today the pan India favorite is cooked fresh from scratch.$26.00
- Cassoulet - Seekh Kabab
Gratinated dish with meat kebab, baby spinach and berries.$26.00
- Kerala Special Chicken curry
Succulent chicken pieces simmered in a rich and fragrant coconut-based gravy, infused with unique blend of spices and fresh curry leaves.$26.00
- Chicken Tikka Masala
Tender boneless Chicken, marinated and Tandoor-cooked, immersed in delicate tomato-cream sauce with Indian spices.$26.00
- Saoji Chicken
Spicy, delicious Saoji chicken curry, this is a Maharashtrian style preparation in Rani.$26.00
- Alleppey Fish Curry
A south Indian fish preparation served with Kokum Sol Kadhi.$30.00
- MUGHLAI GHOST
Tender Goat meat cooked with rich Cashew Gravy, Green Chilli and Brown Onions.$30.00
- Hyderabadi Haleem
A rustic beauty full of nutrition that is cooked ritually, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, with lentils, rice, wheat, jaggery and boneless meat with a texture and appearance like a porridge.$30.00OUT OF STOCK
- Rajasthani Laal Maas
Laal maas is a meat curry from Rajasthan, India. It is a mutton curry prepared in a sauce of yoghurt and hot spices such as red mathania chillies. It is more flavorful than fiery.$30.00
- Lamb Shank Nihari
Nihari a dish is slow cooked overnight to be consumed at the crack of the dawn. Cooked in Rani with traditional, decadent nihari flavors poured over a perfectly cooked gorgeous lamb shank.$38.00
- Badami Lamb Curry$30.00OUT OF STOCK
RICE/BIRYANI
- Steamed Rice
Plain steamed rice$7.00
- Jeera Rice
Rice tawa cooked in ghee and jeera.$12.00
- Pan-Fried Parsi Style Pindi Chole Pulao
Pindi Chole cooked with bamasti rice, a very fragrant and mildly spiced main course recipe made with spices and herbs.$22.00
- Goat dum Biryani
Hyderabadi Goat Biryani The signature dish from the city almost five hundred years old. Slow cooked on a sealed pot that has layers of marinated meat and fragrant basmati rice with a mélange of aromatic substances.$26.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken dum Biryani
Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani The signature dish from the city almost five hundred years old. Slow cooked on a sealed pot that has layers of marinated chicken and fragrant basmati rice with a mélange of aromatic substances.$24.00OUT OF STOCK
- Parsi Style Pan-Fried Kathal Biryani
Biryani is made with basmati rice, unripe green jackfruit and a whole bunch of aromatic and fragrant spices.$22.00
Naan/Breads
- Butter Naan
Plain butter naan$7.00
- Garlic Naan
Infused Indian flatbread, made in the tandoor topped with butter and garlic.$7.00
- Tandori Roti
Infused Indian flatbread, made in the tandoor topped with butter.$6.00
- Laccha Paratha
The specialty and uniqueness of this paratha is the many visible flaky, soft, crispy layers.$9.00
- Kheema Kulcha
Savor the delightful fusion of seasoned minced meat and freshly baked bread.$12.00
- Amritsari Kulcha
This is a crispy and soft bread that is filled with well seasoned mashed potatoes. This flatbread is from Amritsar, a city in the northwestern Indian state.$10.00
- Cheese Chili Naan
Soft and pillowy naan stuffed with cheese and chilli flakes is the melty side dish every curry needs.$8.00
- Plain Naan$6.00
- Chilli Garlic Naan$7.00
- Breadbasket
Choice of one Butter Naan, Garlic Naan, Chilli Garlic Naan and Tandoori Roti.$24.00
Dessert
- Jalebi Churros With Coffee Malai
Dynasty of Jabalpur! Fermented deep fried batter dusted with cinnamon sugar served with coffee malai.$16.00
- Beetroot Halwa Phyllo Parcel
Indian dense sweet confection cooked in milk and nuts served with cinnamon spiced pineapple.$16.00
- Kunafeh With Compressed Watermelon
Turkish decadence influencing Indian cuisine, it is a modern delicacy with Kataifi, coconut cream cheese and pistachio!$18.00
- Gulab Jamun with Lakadong Curcumin
Kings of Punjab! Mouthwatering chena dumplings served with Rose Cream.$16.00
WINE
White
- Sauvignon Blanc,Oyster bay bottle$42.00
- Riesling ,Schloss Saarstein bottle$42.00
- Chardonnay ,Bravium bottle$49.00
- pinot Gris ,Oyster Bay, - Hawke’s Bay bottle$42.00
- Chenin blanc ,Lievland, - Paarl, South Africa bottle$45.00
- Riesling Schloss Vollrads, - Rheingau, GER bottle$66.00
- Pinot Grigio,Santa Margherita, Alto Adige, Italy bottle$80.00
Red
- Pinot noir Simple Grape, - California$18.00
- Noble Vines,merlot- Lodi, CA$11.00
- Chateau Tanunda, Cabernet Sauvignon - Barossa, AUS$14.00
- Alta Vista, Malbec - Mendoza, ARG$13.00
- Simple Grape, Pinot Noir - California bottle$63.00
- Noble Vines, Merlot - Lodi, CA bottle$38.00
- Montes Alpha, Syrah - Colchagua Valley, Chile bottle$66.00
- Marques De Riscal ReservaTempranillo - Rioja, Spain bottle$66.00
- Daou, Cabernet Sauvignon - Paso Robles, CA bottle$80.00
- Chateau Tanunda, Cabernet Sauvignon - Barossa, AUS bottle$50.00
- Alta Vista, Malbec - Mendoza, ARG bottle$45.00
- The Calling, Cabernet Sauvignon - Alexander Valley, CA bottle$90.00
- Cakebread, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, CA bottle$183.00
- Jordan, Cabernet Sauvignon - Alexander Valley, CA bottle$139.00
- Chimney Rock, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, CA bottle$242.00
- Freemark Abby, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, CA bottle$145.00
- Heitz Cellar, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, CA bottle$155.00
- Cymus Special Selection, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, CA bottle$500.00
- Ruffino Riserva Ducale Oro, Chianti -Tuscany, Italy bottle$120.00
- Ruffino Modus, Red Blend - Tuscany, Italy bottle$80.00
- Masi Riserva Costasera, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico - Veneto, Italy bottle$164.00
- Luke Wine, Merlot - Wahluke Slope, WA bottle$66.00
- Prisoner Red Blend bottle$182.00
- Caymus 2021 Cabernet sauvignon$225.00
- Paul Hobbs Cabernet Savignon$500.00
Rose
Sparkling
LIQUOR
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Whiskey
Scotch
- Ardbeg 10$14.00
- Glenlivet 21$57.00
- Glenlivet 25$114.00
- Macallan 12$14.00
- Macallan 15$28.00
- Macallan 18$58.00
- Macallan Rare Cask$56.00
- Monkey Shoulder$11.00
- Chivas Regal 12 years$11.00
- Glenlivet 12$11.00
- Glenlivet 14$13.00
- Glenlivet 18$27.00
- Balvenie Doublewood 12 year$13.00
- Balvenie French oak 16 Years$37.00
- Dalwhinnie 15$14.00
- Glenmorangie 10$11.00
- Glenmorangie 18$29.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$11.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$31.00
- Johnnie Walker Double Black$10.00
- Lagavulin 16$17.00
- Lagavulin 11$15.00
- Laphroaig Quarter Cask$15.00
- Laphroaig 10$11.00
- Laphroaig 10 Sherry$14.00
- Oban 14$16.00
- Tallisker 18$26.00
- Glenlivet 21$57.00
- Glenfiddich 12$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Glenfiddich 14$13.00
- Glenfiddich 18$29.00
- Glenfiddich 15$16.00
- Glenfiddich Gran Reserva 21$120.00
- Rampur Double Cask$16.00
- The Balvenie 19 Year$80.00
Tequila
- 123 Blanco$11.00
- 123 Repo$11.00
- 123 Anejo$12.00
- Patron Silver$11.00
- Don Julio Blanco$11.00
- Don Julio Repo$11.00
- Don Julio 1942$29.00
- Tequila Ocho Repo$11.00
- Casamigos Blanco$11.00
- Casamigos Repo$11.00
- El Tesoro Blanco$11.00
- El Tesoro Repo$12.00
- El Tesoro Anejo$16.00
- Casa del Sol Blanco$11.00
- Avion Reserva Anejo 44$22.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$29.00
- Clase Azul Anejo$91.00
- Tequila Ocho Plata$11.00
- Komos Extra Anejo$70.00
- Komos Anejo Cristalino$24.00
- Komos Xtra Reserva$27.00
- Komos Reposado Rosa$21.00
- Tequila Ocho Blanco$11.00
- Tres Agaves$11.00
- Clase Azul Mezcal$60.00
Liqueur
Rye
Mezcal
Bourbon
- Angel's Envy$11.00
- Basil Hayden$11.00
- Rabbit Hole$12.00
- Widow Jane 10$13.00
- Maker's Mark$11.00
- Michter's$11.00
- Elijah Craig Small Batch$11.00
- Woodford Reserve$11.00
- Woodford Reserve Double Oaked$11.00
- Knob Creek$11.00
- Bullet$11.00
- Buffalo Trace$11.00
- Eagle Rare$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- Blanton's$17.00
- Woodford Reserve Batchproof$26.00
CATERING MENU
VEGETARIAN APPETIZER
NON-VEGETARIAN APPETIZER
- Chicken 1965$120.00
- Amritsari Fish Fry$125.00
- Prawn Lollipop$150.00
- Classic Murgh Tikka$110.00
- Ghost Seekh Kabab$125.00
- Chicken Roulade$125.00
- Kasturi Elaichi Murgha Tikka$110.00
- Salmon Tikka$225.00
- Lamb Chops
A northwest frontier marinated lamb chops cooked in tandoor with Kastoori Methi a very rich delicacy.$250.00
- Chicken Tangri Kabab
Marinated chicken drumsticks chargrilled in tandoor.$150.00
- Kasundi Shrimp
A royally presented dish of prawns smeared in Indian Bengali mustard.$150.00
VEGETARIAN ENTREE
- DAL MAKHANI
Creamy Black Lentils and Kidney Beans cooked in a rich tomato sauce with aromatic spices, finished with a touch of butter & Cream.$100.00
- RAJMA RASEELA
Kidney beans are popular in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Himachal Pradesh. Our dish is considered a delicacy as this is cooked with minimal spicing and served with dollops of ghee.$100.00
- PANEER LABABDAR
Chutney Millefeuille Layered Indian cottage cheese served with fragrant tomato gravy.$125.00
- JACKFRUIT NIHARI
Nihari is a dish slow cooked overnight to be consumed at the crack of the dawn. A decadent nihari flavors poured over Jackfruit to cook perfectly in flavors.$100.00
- PALAK PANEER WITH EDAMAME BURRATA
Tender cottage cheese simmered in a creamy spinach curry, paired with luxurious Edamame burrata.$125.00
- PANEER TIKKA MASALA
Paneer Cheese simmered in rich tomato based masala sauce.$125.00
- DAL BAATI WITH GHEE & ACHAR
Traditional from the royalty of Rajasthan where the dish is widely known for its hearty comfort flavors and taste.$150.00
- RICOTTA KOFTE
The touch me not cheese balls are so fragile and decadent. Kofte would crumble as soon as they made contact with the guest’s fingers but retain their shapes even when simmered in gravy.$175.00
- SUBZ-E-HANDI
Vibrant mix of seasonal vegetables with Indian Spices simmered to perfection in flavorful semi-gravy.$125.00
NON-VEGETARIAN ENTREE
- BUTTER CHICKEN
Butter chicken some say was cleaver Dhaba owners’ trick to recycle unsold tandoori chicken. This may be true historically but today the pan India favorite is cooked fresh from scratch.$135.00
- KERALA SPECIAL CHICKEN CURRY
Succulent chicken pieces simmered in a rich and fragrant coconut-based gravy, infused with unique blend of spices and fresh curry leaves.$135.00
- CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
Tender boneless Chicken, marinated and Tandoor-cooked, immersed in delicate tomato-cream sauce with Indian spices.$135.00
- SAOJI CHICKEN
Spicy, delicious saoji chicken curry, this is a Maharashtrian style preparation in Rani.$135.00
- MUGHLAI GHOST
Tender Goat meat cooked with rich Cashew Gravy, Green Chilli and Brown Onions.$160.00
- HYDERABADI HALEEM
A rustic beauty full of nutrition that is cooked ritually, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, with lentils, wheat, jaggery and boneless meat with a texture and appearance like a porridge.$200.00
- RAJASTHANI LAAL MAAS
Laal maas is a meat curry from Rajasthan, India. It is a mutton curry prepared in a sauce of yoghurt and hot spices such as red mathania chillies. It is more flavorful than fiery.$160.00
- ALLEPPEY FISH CURRY
A south Indian fish preparation served with kokum sol kadhi.$150.00
RICE & BIRYANI
- PLAIN RICE$75.00
- JEERA RICE$90.00
- PAN-FRIED PARSI STYLE PINDI CHOLE PULAO
Pindi Chole cooked with basmati rice, a very fragrant and mildly spiced main course recipe made with spices and herbs.$100.00
- PARSI STYLE PAN-FRIED KATHAL BIRYANI
Biryani is made with basmati rice, unripe green jackfruit and a whole bunch of aromatic and fragrant spices.$150.00
- CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI
Chicken Biryani The signature dish from the city is almost five hundred years old. Slow cooked on a sealed pot that has layers of marinated chicken and fragrant basmati rice with a mélange of aromatic substances.$150.00
- GOAT DUM BIRYANI
Goat Biryani The signature dish from the city almost five hundred years old. Slow cooked on a sealed pot that has layers of marinated meat and fragrant basmati rice with a mélange of aromatic substances.$175.00