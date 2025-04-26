Welcome To Rani!!
Rani Indian Restaurant Lounge & Bar
DRINK
SOFT DRINKS
Alphonso Mango Lassi
You'll love the rich, creamy, and slightly sweet taste of authentic Indian Lassi made with Alphonso Mango.$10.00
Shirley Temple$7.00
Chaas Masala
A refreshing Indian buttermilk drink that is mildly spicy, tangy.$8.00
Diet Coke$4.00
Coke$4.00
Sprite$4.00
Club Soda$3.00
Ginger Ale
Ginger ale is a carbonated soft drink flavoured with ginger.$6.00
Milk$2.00
MOCKTAIL
Virgin Mango Mojito
Made mango, fresh mint, zesty lime juice and sparkling water for a bubbly drink.$12.00
Virgin Rani
A refreshing drink made with hibiscus flower, mint, lime and club soda.$12.00
Strawberry Sunrise
A sweet and tangy drink made with fresh strawberry, peach, orange juice, lime and club soda.$12.00
Let's Dance
A colada with an Indian twist made of pineapple juice, red chilly syrup, coconut cream and lime juice.$12.00
Virgin Lychee Martini
A martini made virgin with fresh lychee puree, lime and lychee juice.$12.00
VIRGIN PINA COLADA$12.00
VIRGIN PAAN MARTINI$12.00
VIRGIN LIME MOJITO$12.00
COCKTAILS
FRESH LIME
JUICES
FOOD MENU
BAR BITE
Roasted Pappad
Roasted Crispy Indian lentils Wafers$6.00
Rice Pappad$6.00
Masala Pappad
Roasted Crispy Indian lentils Wafers Topped with Tangy tomatoes, Spicy Onions and Aromatic Spices$10.00
MASALA PEANUTS
Popular Indian Snack tossed with Tangy Tomatoes, spicy Onions And Aromatic Spices$14.00
MASALA CASHEW
Roasted Cashew Nuts Tossed With Aromatic Spices$16.00
Chana Koliwada$14.00
SOUP
VEG APPETIZER
Onion Bhaji
Indian Fritters Made From Thinly Sliced Onions Mixed With Chickpea Flour And Spices$16.00
Badshahi Corn Cake with Malwani Corn Gravy
Delightful seasonal corn cake cooked slowly with coconut milk and garnished with roasted peanuts and curry leaves.$16.00
Palak Patta Chaat
Refreshingly crispy spinach topped with yogurt, chickpea vermicelli, mint and tamarind sauce.$16.00
Aloo TIKKI Chaat$16.00
Beetroot croquettes$16.00
honey glazed chilli potato$16.00
paneer ke Kabab$20.00
Mirchi Bhaji$18.00
Homemade pesto paneer$20.00
NON-VEG APPTIZER
Pathar Ke Gosht
Royal treat from nizams! A fillet of meat traditionally cooked With Shahjeera Spiced on lava stone served with herb butter.$26.00
Chicken 1965
Chennai Originated , Boneless Chicken Dish Cooked With Authentic Spices$22.00
Prawn Lollipop
Minced Shrimp Blended with Ginger , Garlic and Spices. Breaded and fried to perfection$28.00
AMRITSARY FISH FRY
A lightly Battered Fish Fried With Indian Spices$24.00
Mutton Sukka$28.00
Tandoor
kesar Malai Broccoli With Garlic Chips$18.00
Hariyali Paneer Tikka$24.00
Kasturi Elaichi Murgha$24.00
Classic Murgh Tikka$24.00
Gosht Seekh Kabab$26.00
Tandoori Cornish Hen$30.00
Bhatti Ka Zinga$32.00
Tangri Kabab chicken$26.00
Salmon Tikka$32.00
Lamb Chop$44.00
Tandoori mushroom$22.00
Shikari Murgh Tikka$26.00
VEG ENTREE
Dal Makhani
Creamy Black Lentils and Kidney Beans cooked in a rich tomato sauce with aromatic spices, finished with a touch of butter and cream.$22.00
Paneer Lababdar
Chutney Millefeuille layered Indian cottage cheese served with fragrant tomato gravy.$24.00
Bhindi Do Pyaza$22.00
Paalak Paneer Edamame Burrata
Tender cottage cheese simmered in a creamy spinach curry, paired with luxurious Edamame burrata.$24.00
veg kolhapuri
A vibrant mix of vegetables simmered in a fiery Kolhapuri gravy, bursting with bold spices, roasted coconut, and authentic Maharashtrian flavors.$24.00
Paneer Tikka Masala
Paneer cheese simmered in rich tomato-based masala sauce.$24.00
Double Dal Tadka
Traditional from the royalty of Rajasthan where the dish is widely known for its hearty comfort flavors and taste.$22.00
Ricotta Kofte
The touch me not cheese balls are so fragile and decadent. Kofte would crumble as soon as they made contact with the guests fingers but retain their shapes even when simmered in gravy.$24.00
BAGARA BAINGAN$24.00
MUSHROOM MASALA
Fresh mushrooms simmered in a flavorful onion-based gravy, enriched with a blend of aromatic Indian spices.$24.00
NON-VEG- ENTREE
Butter Chicken
Butter chicken some say was cleaver Dhaba owners trick to recycle unsold tandoori chicken. This may be true historically but today the pan India favorite is cooked fresh from scratch.$28.00
Kerala Special Chicken curry
Succulent chicken pieces simmered in a rich and fragrant coconut-based gravy, infused with unique blend of spices and fresh curry leaves.$28.00
Chicken Tikka Masala
Tender boneless Chicken, marinated and Tandoor-cooked, immersed in delicate tomato-cream sauce with Indian spices.$28.00
Saoji Chicken
Spicy, delicious Saoji chicken curry, this is a Maharashtrian style preparation in Rani.$28.00
Alleppey Fish Curry
A south Indian fish preparation served with Kokum Sol Kadhi.$30.00
MUGHLAI GHOST
Tender Goat meat cooked with rich Cashew Gravy, Green Chilli and Brown Onions.$34.00
Rajasthani Laal Maas
Laal maas is a meat curry from Rajasthan, India. It is a mutton curry prepared in a sauce of yoghurt and hot spices such as red mathania chillies. It is more flavorful than fiery.$34.00
Lamb Shank Nihari
Nihari a dish is slow cooked overnight to be consumed at the crack of the dawn. Cooked in Rani with traditional, decadent nihari flavors poured over a perfectly cooked gorgeous lamb shank.$45.00
Badami Lamb Curry$32.00
Shrimp Chettinad$34.00
RICE/BIRYANI
Steamed Rice
Plain steamed rice$7.00
Jeera Rice
Rice tawa cooked in ghee and jeera.$12.00
Pan-Fried Parsi Style Pindi Chole Pulao
Pindi Chole cooked with bamasti rice, a very fragrant and mildly spiced main course recipe made with spices and herbs.$24.00
Goat dum Biryani
Hyderabadi Goat Biryani The signature dish from the city almost five hundred years old. Slow cooked on a sealed pot that has layers of marinated meat and fragrant basmati rice with a mélange of aromatic substances.$30.00
Chicken dum Biryani
Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani The signature dish from the city almost five hundred years old. Slow cooked on a sealed pot that has layers of marinated chicken and fragrant basmati rice with a mélange of aromatic substances.$28.00OUT OF STOCK
Parsi Style Pan-Fried Kathal Biryani
Biryani is made with basmati rice, unripe green jackfruit and a whole bunch of aromatic and fragrant spices.$24.00
Naan/Breads
Tandori Roti
Infused Indian flatbread, made in the tandoor topped with butter.$7.00
Plain Naan$7.00
Butter Naan
Plain butter naan$8.00
Garlic Naan
Infused Indian flatbread, made in the tandoor topped with butter and garlic.$8.00
Chilli Garlic Naan$8.00
Cheese Chili Naan
Soft and pillowy naan stuffed with cheese and chilli flakes is the melty side dish every curry needs.$9.00
Laccha Paratha
The specialty and uniqueness of this paratha is the many visible flaky, soft, crispy layers.$10.00
Amritsari Kulcha
This is a crispy and soft bread that is filled with well seasoned mashed potatoes. This flatbread is from Amritsar, a city in the northwestern Indian state.$11.00
Kheema Kulcha
Savor the delightful fusion of seasoned minced meat and freshly baked bread.$12.00
Breadbasket
Choice of one Butter Naan, Garlic Naan, Chilli Garlic Naan and Tandoori Roti.$24.00
CHEESE NAAN$10.00
Dessert
Jalebi Churros With Coffee Malai
Dynasty of Jabalpur! Fermented deep fried batter dusted with cinnamon sugar served with coffee malai.$18.00
Gulab Jamun
Kings of Punjab! Mouthwatering chena dumplings served with Rose Cream.$18.00
Kunafeh
Turkish decadence influencing Indian cuisine, it is a modern delicacy with Kataifi, coconut cream cheese and pistachio!$18.00
Home Made Kulfi Falooda$18.00
icecream$0
Rasmalai Cake$18.00
WINE
White
Sauvignon Blanc,Oyster bay bottle$42.00
Riesling ,Schloss Saarstein bottle$42.00
pinot Gris ,Oyster Bay, - Hawke’s Bay bottle$42.00
Chenin blanc ,Lievland, - Paarl, South Africa bottle$45.00
Chardonnay ,Bravium bottle$49.00
Ceretto D"Asti 2020$52.00
Riesling Schloss Vollrads, - Rheingau, GER bottle$66.00
Pinot Grigio,Santa Margherita, Alto Adige, Italy bottle$80.00
Red
J.Lohr Merlot CA$10.00
Alta Vista, Malbec - Mendoza, ARG$13.00
HESS Cabernet Sauvignon AUS$12.00
Pinot noir Simple Grape, - California$18.00
J Lohr Merlot CA$35.00
Alta Vista, Malbec - Mendoza, ARG bottle$45.00
HESS Cabernet Sauvignon$42.00
Simple Grape, Pinot Noir - California bottle$63.00
Montes Alpha, Syrah - Colchagua Valley, Chile bottle$66.00
Marques De Riscal ReservaTempranillo - Rioja, Spain bottle$66.00
Luke Wine, Merlot - Wahluke Slope, WA bottle$66.00
Daou, Cabernet Sauvignon - Paso Robles, CA bottle$80.00
Ruffino Modus, Red Blend - Tuscany, Italy bottle$80.00
The Calling, Cabernet Sauvignon - Alexander Valley, CA bottle$90.00
Ruffino Riserva Ducale Oro, Chianti -Tuscany, Italy bottle$120.00
Jordan, Cabernet Sauvignon - Alexander Valley, CA bottle$139.00
Freemark Abby, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, CA bottle$145.00OUT OF STOCK
Heitz Cellar, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, CA bottle$155.00
Masi Riserva Costasera, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico - Veneto, Italy bottle$164.00
Cakebread, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, CA bottle$183.00
Chimney Rock, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, CA bottle$242.00
Caymus 2022 Cabernet sauvignon$225.00
Paul Hobbs Cabernet Savignon$500.00
Cymus Special Selection, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, CA bottle$500.00
Rose
Sparkling
LIQUOR
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Whiskey
Scotch
Ardbeg 10$14.00
Glenlivet 21$57.00
Glenlivet 25$114.00
Macallan 12$14.00
Macallan 15$28.00
Macallan 18$58.00
Macallan Rare Cask$56.00
Monkey Shoulder$11.00
Chivas Regal 12 years$11.00
Glenlivet 12$11.00
Glenlivet 14$13.00
Glenlivet 18$27.00
Balvenie Doublewood 12 year$13.00
Balvenie French oak 16 Years$37.00
Dalwhinnie 15$14.00
Glenmorangie 10$11.00
Glenmorangie 18$29.00
Johnnie Walker Black$11.00
Johnnie Walker Blue$31.00
Johnnie Walker Double Black$10.00
Lagavulin 16$17.00
Lagavulin 11$15.00
Laphroaig Quarter Cask$15.00
Laphroaig 10$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Laphroaig 10 Sherry$14.00
Oban 14$16.00
Tallisker 18$26.00
Glenlivet 21$57.00
Glenfiddich 12$12.00
Glenfiddich 14$13.00
Glenfiddich 18$29.00
Glenfiddich 15$16.00
Glenfiddich Gran Reserva 21$120.00
Rampur Double Cask$16.00
The Balvenie 19 Year$80.00
Macallan 25$442.00
Bhakta$21.00
Gianchand$14.00
Rampur Vintage Select Cask$18.00
Rampur Asava Red Wine Cask$16.00
Paul John Classic Select Cask$19.00
Royal Tiger Sherry Cask$14.00
Tequila
123 Blanco$11.00
123 Repo$11.00
123 Anejo$12.00
Patron Silver$11.00
Don Julio Blanco$11.00
Don Julio Repo$11.00
Don Julio 1942$29.00
Tequila Ocho Repo$11.00
Casamigos Blanco$11.00
Casamigos Repo$11.00
El Tesoro Blanco$11.00
El Tesoro Repo$12.00
El Tesoro Anejo$16.00
Casa del Sol Blanco$11.00
Avion Reserva Anejo 44$22.00
Clase Azul Reposado$29.00
Clase Azul Anejo$91.00
Tequila Ocho Plata$11.00
Komos Extra Anejo$70.00
Komos Anejo Cristalino$24.00
Komos Xtra Reserva$27.00
Komos Reposado Rosa$21.00
Tequila Ocho Blanco$11.00
Tres Agaves$11.00
Clase Azul Mezcal$60.00
Liqueur
Rye
Mezcal
Bourbon
Angel's Envy$11.00
Basil Hayden$11.00
Rabbit Hole$12.00
Widow Jane 10$13.00
Maker's Mark$11.00
Michter's$11.00
Elijah Craig Small Batch$11.00
Woodford Reserve$11.00
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked$11.00
Knob Creek$11.00
Bullet$11.00
Buffalo Trace$11.00
Eagle Rare$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Blanton's$30.00
Woodford Reserve Batchproof$26.00