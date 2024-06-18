Rani Indian Restaurant Lounge & Bar
DRINK
SOFT DRINKS
- Alph Mango Lassi$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- ginger ale$6.00
- Masala Chai$8.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Chaas masala$8.00
- Fresh lime soda salty$7.00
- Fresh lime soda sweet$7.00
- Fresh lime soda sweet and salty$7.00
- Madras filter coffee$8.00
- Fresh lime soda Plain$7.00
- Organic Orange Juice$5.00
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Pineapple juice$5.00
- Pomogrante$5.00
MOCKTAIL
COCKTAILS
WINE
White
- Oyster Bay sauvignon blanc,marlborough nz$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Oyster bay Pinot Grigio. hawke' Bay nz$12.00
- Bravium Chardonnay, russian river CA$14.00
- Risling ,Schlos sarstein$12.00
- lievland Chenin blanc, - Paarl, South Africa$13.00
- Cretto D`Asti 2020$15.00
- Sauvignon Blanc,Oyster bay bottle$38.00
- Riesling ,Schloss Saarstein bottle$36.00
- Chardonnay ,Bravium bottle$60.00
- pinot Gris ,Oyster Bay, - Hawke’s Bay bottle$38.00
- Chenin blanc ,Lievland, - Paarl, South Africa bottle$35.00
- Riesling Schloss Vollrads, - Rheingau, GER bottle$60.00
- Pinot Grigio,Santa Margherita, Alto Adige, Italy bottle$70.00
Red
- Pinot noir Simple Grape, - California$18.00
- Noble Vines,merlot- Lodi, CA$11.00
- Chateau Tanunda, Cabernet Sauvignon - Barossa, AUS$14.00
- Alta Vista, Malbec - Mendoza, ARG$13.00
- Simple Grape, Pinot Noir - California bottle$63.00
- Noble Vines, Merlot - Lodi, CA bottle$38.00
- Montes Alpha, Syrah - Colchagua Valley, Chile bottle$66.00
- Marques De Riscal ReservaTempranillo - Rioja, Spain bottle$66.00
- Daou, Cabernet Sauvignon - Paso Robles, CA bottle$80.00
- Chateau Tanunda, Cabernet Sauvignon - Barossa, AUS bottle$50.00
- Alta Vista, Malbec - Mendoza, ARG bottle$45.00
- The Calling, Cabernet Sauvignon - Alexander Valley, CA bottle$90.00
- Cakebread, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, CA bottle$183.00
- Jordan, Cabernet Sauvignon - Alexander Valley, CA bottle$139.00
- Chimney Rock, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, CA bottle$242.00
- Freemark Abby, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, CA bottle$145.00
- Heitz Cellar, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, CA bottle$155.00
- Cymus Special Selection, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, CA bottle$500.00
- Ruffino Riserva Ducale Oro, Chianti -Tuscany, Italy bottle$120.00
- Ruffino Modus, Red Blend - Tuscany, Italy bottle$80.00
- Masi Riserva Costasera, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico - Veneto, Italy bottle$164.00
- Luke Wine, Merlot - Wahluke Slope, WA bottle$66.00
- Prisoner Red Blend bottle$182.00
- Caymus 2021 Cabernet sauvignon$225.00
- Paul Hobbs Cabernet Savignon$500.00
Rose
Sparkling
BEER
- Corona$8.00
- King Fisher$8.00
- Modelo$8.00
- Fat Tire$8.00
- Miller Lite$7.00
- Bira White$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bira Blonde$8.00
- Great Lakes Porter$10.00
- Rogue Hazelnut$8.00
- Long Trial Ale$9.00
- Asbury watermelon summer 160z$12.00
- Double Cannon IPA 12OZ$9.00
- Taj Mahal 11 Oz$9.00
- Stella$9.00
- Cape May$9.00
- Revolution$8.00
- Allagash white$9.00
LIQUOR
Vodka
Gin
- Bluecoat$9.00
- Drumshanbo$9.00
- Bar Hill$9.00
- Plymouth$10.00
- Aviation$9.00
- Hendricks$9.00
- Botanist$9.00
- Brooklyn$9.00
- Jaisalmer$9.00
- Monkey 47$11.00
- Beefeater$9.00
- Tanqueray$9.00
- Bombay Sapphire$9.00
- Empress$9.00
- Perry's Tot Navy Str.$9.00
- Awayyuki$9.00
Rum
Whiskey
Scotch
- Ardbeg 10$14.00
- Glenlivet 21$57.00
- Glenlivet 25$114.00
- Macallan 12$14.00
- Macallan 15$28.00
- Macallan 18$58.00
- Macallan Rare Cask$56.00
- Monkey Shoulder$9.00
- Chivas Regal 12 years$9.00
- Glenlivet 12$11.00
- Glenlivet 14$13.00
- Glenlivet 18$27.00
- Balvenie Doublewood 12 year$13.00
- Balvenie French oak 16 Years$37.00
- Dalwhinnie 15$14.00
- Glenmorangie 10$9.00
- Glenmorangie 18$29.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$9.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$31.00
- Johnnie Walker Double Black$10.00
- Lagavulin 16$17.00
- Lagavulin 11$15.00
- Laphroaig Quarter Cask$15.00
- Laphroaig 10$11.00
- Laphroaig 10 Sherry$14.00
- Oban 14$16.00
- Tallisker 18$26.00
- Glenfiddich 12$12.00
- Glenfiddich 14$13.00
- Glenfiddich 18$29.00
- Glenfiddich 15$16.00
- Glenfiddich Gran Reserva 21$120.00
- Rampur Double Cash$16.00
- The Balvenie 19 Year$80.00
Tequila
- 123 Blanco$9.00
- 123 Repo$10.00
- 123 Anejo$12.00
- Patron Silver$9.00
- Don Julio Blanco$9.00
- Don Julio Repo$10.00
- Don Julio 1942$29.00
- Tequila Ocho Repo$9.00
- Casamigos Blanco$9.00
- Casamigos Repo$9.00
- El Tesoro Blanco$11.00
- El Tesoro Repo$12.00
- El Tesoro Anejo$16.00
- Casa del Sol Blanco$9.00
- Avion Reserva Anejo 44$22.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$29.00
- Clase Azul Anejo$91.00
- Tequila Ocho Plata$9.00
- Komos Extra Anejo$70.00
- Komos Anejo Cristalino$24.00
- Komos Xtra Reserva$27.00
- Komos Reposado Rosa$21.00
- Tequila Ocho Blanco$9.00
- Tres Agaves$9.00
- Clase Azul Mezcal$60.00
Liqueur
Rye
Mezcal
Bourbon
FOOD MENU
BAR BITE
- Roasted Pappad
Roasted Crispy Indian lentils Wafers$6.00
- Rice Pappad$6.00
- Masala Pappad
Roasted Crispy Indian lentils Wafers Topped with Tangy tomatoes, Spicy Onions and Aromatic Spices$10.00
- MAKHANA
Crunchy Roasted Foxnuts Tossed in Spices$10.00
- MASALA PEANUTS
Popular Indian Snack tossed with Tangy Tomatoes, spicy Onions And Aromatic Spices$12.00
- mirchi Bhaji with Matchstick Potato
Banana peppers stuffed with Indian spiced mashed potato, served with a side of green mint chutney.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Keema Taco
Corn Tortilla With Lamb Minced Topped With Cabbage Pickle And Sour Cream$12.00
- Mushroom Taco
Corn Tortilla With Galoute Mushroom Topped with Cabbage Pickle And Sour Cream.$12.00
- MASALA CASHEW
Roasted Cashew Nuts Tossed With Aromatic Spices$16.00
SOUP
VEG APPETIZER
- Sweet Potato kasundi gochujang
Delicate sweet potato spiced up with fermented chili and Bengali mustard Served on Chilled Spinach, White Sesame Seeds and Garlic Chips$16.00
- Aam Papad Paneer
A progressive take on house made cottage cheese sandwiched with spiced up Aam papad.$16.00
- Onion Bhaji$14.00
- corn cake
Chef Nishant's royal treat on delightful seasonal corn cake cooked slowly with coconut milk.$14.00
- Galaout-E-Mushroom
From the kings of Avadh - succulent meltaway mushroom preparation with robust truffle.$16.00
- Banarasi Chaat
A popular street smart chaat made with fresh tomatoes, guac and wholesome Indian spices.$14.00
- Pesto Paneer$18.00
- Palak Chaat
Refreshingly crispy spinach served with sweet and tangy ayurvedic senses.$16.00
- Broccoli Kesar Malai$18.00
- Hariyali Paneer Tikka
A very rich flavored cottage cheese cooked in tandoor with blend of fresh green herbs.$22.00
- Glazed Pineapple hoisan red pepper
Pineapple marinated for 24 hours and smoked in tandoor.$20.00
- Lentil Cake
A savory crisp cake made from lentils, served with flavorful combinations.$14.00
NON-VEG APPTIZER
- Taka Tak lamb
A sukka maansam (lamb) is flavored in black peppercorns with a hint of star anise and clove.$22.00
- Lamb Galouti Kabab
From the treats of Avadh, a mouth melting minced kabab cooked with special spices.$22.00
- Pathar Ke Gosht
Royal treat from nizams! A fillet of meat traditionally cooked on lava stone served with herb butter.$22.00OUT OF STOCK
- Kasturi Elaichi Murgh Tikka
Marinated chicken skewered cooked with saffron and green cardamom.$22.00
- Classic Murgh Tikka
Charred preparation of chicken traditionally cooked in tandoor.$22.00
- Chicken 1965$22.00
- GHOST Seekh Kabab$24.00
- Chicken Roulade$24.00
- Cornish henTandoori$26.00
- Kasundi Shrimp
A royally presented dish of prawns smeared in Indian Bengali mustard prepared in show of eye opening for Rani guests.$28.00
- Tangri Kabab
Mustard marinated chicken drumsticks.$26.00
- PRAWN LOLLIPOP$28.00
- Salmon Tikka
Delicious Indian flavors marinated with the rich taste of salmon.$30.00
- Lamb Chop
A northwest frontier marinated lamb chops cooked in tandoor with kasoori methi a very rich delicacy.$44.00
- AMRITSARY FISH FRY$24.00
VEG ENTREE
- Dal Makhani rani signature
A popular Indian hearty and comforting lentils cooked slow heat for many hours with butter and cream.$20.00
- Rajma Raseela
Kidney beans are popular in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Himachal Pradesh. Our dish is considered a delicacy as this is cooked with minimal spicing and served with dollops of ghee.$20.00
- Paneer Lababdar chutney milefeuille
Layered Indian cottage cheese served with fragrant tomato gravy.$22.00
- Jackfruit Nihari
Nihari a dish is slow cooked overnight to be consumed at the crack of the dawn. A decadent nihari flavors poured over Jackfruit to cook perfectly in flavors.$22.00
- Paalak Paneer Edamame Burrata
Delicacy from the north - a creative dish combines elements of Indian and Italian cuisine.$24.00
- subji handi
vibrant mix of seasonal vegetables with indian spices simmered to perfection in flavorful$24.00
- Portobello Cassoulet
Baked dish with kidney beans, chickpea and mushrooms served with baby spinach and berry salad.$24.00
- Paneer Tikka Masala$24.00
- Dal Baati
Traditional from the royalty of Rajasthan where the dish is widely known for its hearty comfort flavors and taste.$24.00
- Ricotta Kofte
The touch me not cheese balls are so fragile and decadent. Kofte would crumble as soon as they made contact with the guests fingers but retain their shapes even when simmered in gravy.$24.00OUT OF STOCK
NON-VEG- ENTREE
- Cornish Hen cassoulet
Rich flavored baked dish with fried cornish chicken, berries and spinach.$26.00
- (Butter Chicken)
Butter chicken some say was cleaver Dhaba owners trick to recycle unsold tandoori chicken. This may be true historically but today the pan India favorite is cooked fresh from scratch.$26.00
- Cassoulet - Seekh Kabab
Gratinated dish with meat kebab, baby spinach and berries.$26.00
- Kerala Special Chicken curry$26.00
- Chicken Tikka Masala$26.00
- Saoji Chicken
Spicy, delicious saoji chicken curry, this is a Maharashtrian style preparation.$26.00
- Fish Curry sol kadhi
A south Indian fish prepared with tangy fruit known for its cooling property.$30.00
- MUGHLAI GHOST$30.00
- haleem
A rustic beauty full of nutrition that is cooked ritually, especially during the holly month of Ramadan, with lentils, rice, jaggery and boneless meat with a texture and appearance like a porridge.$30.00
- Laal Maas
Laal maas is a meat curry from Rajasthan, India. It is a mutton curry prepared in a sauce of yoghurt and hot spices such as red mathania chillies. It is more flavorful than fiery.$30.00
- Lamb Shank Nihari
Nihari a dish is slow cooked overnight to be consumed at the crack of the dawn. Cooked in Rani with traditional, decadent nihari flavors poured over a perfectly cooked gorgeous lamb shank.$38.00
RICE/BIRYANI
- Steamed Rice
Plain steamed rice$7.00
- Jeera Rice
Rice tawa cooked in ghee and jeera.$12.00
- Pindi Chole Pulao
Pindi Chole cooked with bamasti rice, a very fragrant and mildly spiced main course recipe made with spices and herbs.$22.00
- khawan Goat Biryani
Hyderabadi Khwaan Biryani The signature dish from the city almost five hundred years old. Slow cooked on a sealed pot that has layers of marinated meat and fragrant basmati rice with a mélange of aromatic substances.$26.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken dum Biryani
Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani The signature dish from the city almost five hundred years old. Slow cooked on a sealed pot that has layers of marinated chicken and fragrant basmati rice with a mélange of aromatic substances.$24.00OUT OF STOCK
- Kathal Biryani
This Jackfruit Biryani is a vegetarian biryani made with basmati rice, unripe green jackfruit and a whole bunch of aromatic and fragrant spices in Parsi style.$22.00
Naan/Breads
- Butter Naan
Plain butter naan$7.00
- Garlic Naan
Infused Indian flatbread, made in the tandoor topped with butter and garlic.$7.00
- Tandori Roti
Infused Indian flatbread, made in the tandoor topped with butter.$6.00
- Laccha Paratha
The specialty and uniqueness of this paratha is the many visible flaky, soft, crispy layers.$7.00
- Kheema Kulcha
Savor the delightful fusion of seasoned minced meat and freshly baked bread.$12.00
- Amritsari Kulcha
This is a crispy and soft bread that is filled with well seasoned mashed potatoes. This flatbread is from Amritsar, a city in the northwestern Indian state.$10.00
- Cheese Chili Garlic Naan
Soft and pillowy garlic naan stuffed with cheese and chilli flakes is the melty side dish every curry needs.$8.00
- Plain Naan$6.00
- Chilli Garlic Naan$7.00
- Breadbasket$24.00
Dessert
- Jalebi Churros
Dynasty of Jabalpur! Fermented deep frying batter soaked in homemade aromatic syrup, with coffee malai.$14.00
- Beetroot Halwa
Prasadam – A true blessing! Indian dense sweet confection cooked in milk and nuts served with cinnamon dusted pineapple.$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Kunafeh
Turkish decadence influencing Indian cuisine, its a modern delicacy with kataifi, cream cheese and pistachio!$18.00
- Gulab Jamun
Kings of Punjab! An infused version of gulab jamun with a side of home made rose ice cream.$15.00