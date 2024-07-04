Rani Indian Restaurant Lounge & Bar
DRINK
SOFT DRINKS
- Alph Mango Lassi$10.00
- ginger ale$6.00
- Masala Chai$8.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Chaas masala$8.00
- Fresh lime soda salty$7.00
- Fresh lime soda sweet$7.00
- Fresh lime soda sweet and salty$7.00
- Madras filter coffee$8.00
- Fresh lime soda Plain$7.00
- Organic Orange Juice$5.00
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Pineapple juice$5.00
- Pomogrante$5.00
MOCKTAIL
COCKTAILS
BEER
- Corona$8.00
- King Fisher$8.00
- Modelo$8.00
- Fat Tire$8.00
- Miller Lite$7.00
- Bira White$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bira Blonde$8.00
- Great Lakes Porter$10.00
- Rogue Hazelnut$8.00
- Long Trial Ale$9.00
- Asbury watermelon summer 160z$12.00
- Double Cannon IPA 12OZ$9.00
- Taj Mahal 11 Oz$9.00
- Stella$9.00
- Cape May$9.00
- Revolution$8.00
- Allagash white$9.00
WINE
White
- Oyster Bay sauvignon blanc,marlborough nz$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Oyster bay Pinot Grigio. hawke' Bay nz$12.00
- Bravium Chardonnay, russian river CA$14.00
- Risling ,Schlos sarstein$12.00
- lievland Chenin blanc, - Paarl, South Africa$13.00
- Cretto D`Asti 2020$15.00
- Sauvignon Blanc,Oyster bay bottle$38.00
- Riesling ,Schloss Saarstein bottle$36.00
- Chardonnay ,Bravium bottle$60.00
- pinot Gris ,Oyster Bay, - Hawke’s Bay bottle$38.00
- Chenin blanc ,Lievland, - Paarl, South Africa bottle$35.00
- Riesling Schloss Vollrads, - Rheingau, GER bottle$60.00
- Pinot Grigio,Santa Margherita, Alto Adige, Italy bottle$70.00
Red
- Pinot noir Simple Grape, - California$18.00
- Noble Vines,merlot- Lodi, CA$11.00
- Chateau Tanunda, Cabernet Sauvignon - Barossa, AUS$14.00
- Alta Vista, Malbec - Mendoza, ARG$13.00
- Simple Grape, Pinot Noir - California bottle$63.00
- Noble Vines, Merlot - Lodi, CA bottle$38.00
- Montes Alpha, Syrah - Colchagua Valley, Chile bottle$66.00
- Marques De Riscal ReservaTempranillo - Rioja, Spain bottle$66.00
- Daou, Cabernet Sauvignon - Paso Robles, CA bottle$80.00
- Chateau Tanunda, Cabernet Sauvignon - Barossa, AUS bottle$50.00
- Alta Vista, Malbec - Mendoza, ARG bottle$45.00
- The Calling, Cabernet Sauvignon - Alexander Valley, CA bottle$90.00
- Cakebread, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, CA bottle$183.00
- Jordan, Cabernet Sauvignon - Alexander Valley, CA bottle$139.00
- Chimney Rock, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, CA bottle$242.00
- Freemark Abby, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, CA bottle$145.00
- Heitz Cellar, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, CA bottle$155.00
- Cymus Special Selection, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, CA bottle$500.00
- Ruffino Riserva Ducale Oro, Chianti -Tuscany, Italy bottle$120.00
- Ruffino Modus, Red Blend - Tuscany, Italy bottle$80.00
- Masi Riserva Costasera, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico - Veneto, Italy bottle$164.00
- Luke Wine, Merlot - Wahluke Slope, WA bottle$66.00
- Prisoner Red Blend bottle$182.00
- Caymus 2021 Cabernet sauvignon$225.00
- Paul Hobbs Cabernet Savignon$500.00
Rose
Sparkling
LIQUOR
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Whiskey
Scotch
- Ardbeg 10$14.00
- Glenlivet 21$57.00
- Glenlivet 25$114.00
- Macallan 12$14.00
- Macallan 15$28.00
- Macallan 18$58.00
- Macallan Rare Cask$56.00
- Monkey Shoulder$9.00
- Chivas Regal 12 years$9.00
- Glenlivet 12$11.00
- Glenlivet 14$13.00
- Glenlivet 18$27.00
- Balvenie Doublewood 12 year$13.00
- Balvenie French oak 16 Years$37.00
- Dalwhinnie 15$14.00
- Glenmorangie 10$9.00
- Glenmorangie 18$29.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$9.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$31.00
- Johnnie Walker Double Black$10.00
- Lagavulin 16$17.00
- Lagavulin 11$15.00
- Laphroaig Quarter Cask$15.00
- Laphroaig 10$11.00
- Laphroaig 10 Sherry$14.00
- Oban 14$16.00
- Tallisker 18$26.00
- Glenlivet 21$57.00
- Glenfiddich 12$12.00
- Glenfiddich 14$13.00
- Glenfiddich 18$29.00
- Glenfiddich 15$16.00
- Glenfiddich Gran Reserva 21$120.00
- Rampur Double Cash$16.00
- The Balvenie 19 Year$80.00
Tequila
- 123 Blanco$9.00
- 123 Repo$10.00
- 123 Anejo$12.00
- Patron Silver$9.00
- Don Julio Blanco$9.00
- Don Julio Repo$10.00
- Don Julio 1942$29.00
- Tequila Ocho Repo$9.00
- Casamigos Blanco$9.00
- Casamigos Repo$9.00
- El Tesoro Blanco$11.00
- El Tesoro Repo$12.00
- El Tesoro Anejo$16.00
- Casa del Sol Blanco$9.00
- Avion Reserva Anejo 44$22.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$29.00
- Clase Azul Anejo$91.00
- Tequila Ocho Plata$9.00
- Komos Extra Anejo$70.00
- Komos Anejo Cristalino$24.00
- Komos Xtra Reserva$27.00
- Komos Reposado Rosa$21.00
- Tequila Ocho Blanco$9.00
- Tres Agaves$9.00
- Clase Azul Mezcal$60.00
Liqueur
Rye
Mezcal
Bourbon
FOOD MENU
BAR BITE
- Roasted Pappad
Roasted Crispy Indian lentils Wafers$6.00
- Rice Pappad$6.00
- Masala Pappad
Roasted Crispy Indian lentils Wafers Topped with Tangy tomatoes, Spicy Onions and Aromatic Spices$10.00
- MAKHANA
Crunchy Roasted Foxnuts Tossed in Spices$10.00
- MASALA PEANUTS
Popular Indian Snack tossed with Tangy Tomatoes, spicy Onions And Aromatic Spices$12.00
- mirchi Bhaji with Matchstick Potato
Long hot peppers stuffed with Indian spiced mashed potato and peanuts.$12.00
- Kheema Taco
Corn Tortilla With Lamb Minced Topped With Cabbage Pickle And Sour Cream$12.00
- Mushroom Taco
Corn Tortilla With Galoute Mushroom Topped with Cabbage Pickle And Sour Cream.$12.00
- MASALA CASHEW
Roasted Cashew Nuts Tossed With Aromatic Spices$16.00
SOUP
VEG APPETIZER
- Sweet Potato kasundi gochujang
Delicate sweet potato spiced up with fermented chili and Bengali mustard Served on Chilled Spinach, White Sesame Seeds and Garlic Chips$16.00
- Amritsari Aam Papad Paneer With Parmesan Espuma
A progressive take on house made cottage cheese sandwiched with spiced up dehydrated mango, green chilli, lime.$16.00
- Onion Bhaji
Indian Fritters Made From Thinly Sliced Onions Mixed With Chickpea Flour And Spices$14.00
- corn cake
Chef Nishant's royal treat on delightful seasonal corn cake cooked slowly with coconut milk.$14.00
- Galaout-E-Mushroom
From the kings of Avadh - succulent meltaway mushroom preparation with robust truffle.$16.00
- Banarasi Tamatar Ki Chat With Avacado & Crisp Puri
A popular street smart chaat made with fresh tomatoes, onions, green Chilly and Yoghurt.$14.00
- Homemade Pesto Paneer
Paneer, Onions, Bell peppers tossed In Freshly Made Pesto sauce.$18.00
- Palak Chaat
Refreshingly crispy spinach served with sweet and tangy ayurvedic senses. Topped with Onions , Tomato , Mint And Sweet Yogurt$16.00
- Kesar Malai Broccoli with Garlic Chips
A delicious Dish Combined with Cashew Cream, Saffron and Earthy Flavor of Broccoli.$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Hariyali Paneer Tikka
A very rich flavored cottage cheese cooked in tandoor with blend of fresh green herbs.$22.00
- Hoisin Red Pepper Glazed Pineapple
Pineapple marinated for 24 hours and smoked in tandoor.$20.00
- Kathiyawadi Lentil Cake with Raw Mango Thecha
A savory crisp cake made from lentils, served with Sweet Mango Sauce$14.00
NON-VEG APPTIZER
- Taka Tak Tawa Lamb with Sunny Eggs
A Sukka Maansam (lamb) is flavored in black peppercorns with a hint of Coriander.$22.00
- Lamb Galouti Kabab
From the treats of Avadh, a mouth melting minced kabab cooked with special Hand Pounded Spices.$22.00
- Pathar Ke Gosht
Royal treat from nizams! A fillet of meat traditionally cooked With Shahjeera Spiced on lava stone served with herb butter.$22.00
- Kasturi Elaichi Murgh Tikka