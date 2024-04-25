Rani Indian Restaurant Lounge & Bar
Food
Bar Bites
- mirchi Bhaji with Matchstick Potato$15.00
Banana peppers stuffed with Indian spiced mashed potato, served with a side of green mint chutney.
- Crispy Chili Fox Nuts$12.00
Crunchy superfood snack roasted in ghee with a touch of chili powder.
- Amritsari Fish Fry$14.00
A lightly battered fish fried in Indian spices.
- Chicken Salt & Pepper$14.00
Boneless chicken cubes tawa fry in, Chili Indian spices.
- Kheema Taco$14.00
Corn tortilla with lamb kheema topped with cabbage pickle, cheese and sour cream.
- Mushroom Tacos$12.00
Corn tortilla with galoute mushroom topped with cabbage pickle, cheese and sour cream.
Soup
- Anarkali Rasam (Cranberry)$10.00
Traditional south Indian soup with a modern twist of local cranberries.
- Mushroom Shorba Truffel$12.00
Fresh mushroom soup cooked with whole spices topped with truffle oil and chive.
- Khari Baoli ke Kharode (Mutton Paya Soup)$16.00
Slow cooked stew with goat trotters and spices.
Veg Appetizer
- Hoisin Red Pepper Glazed Pineapple$18.00
Pineapple marinated for 24 hours and smoked in tandoor.
- Amritsari Aam Papad Paneer tikka$18.00
A progressive take on house made cottage cheese sandwiched with spiced up Aam papad.
- Kesar Malai Broccoli with Garlic Chips$14.00
A delicious dish combine with cashew crema, saffron and earthy flavor of broccoli.
- Badshahi Corn Cake with Malwani Corn Gravy$16.00
Chef Nishant's royal treat on delightful seasonal corn cake cooked slowly with coconut milk.
- Kasundhi Gochujang Sweet Potato$18.00
Delicate sweet potato spiced up with fermented chili and Bengali mustard.
- Galaout-E-Mushroom - Chef’s special Truffle$18.00
From the kings of Avadh - succulent meltaway mushroom preparation with robust truffle.
- Hariyali (Green) Paneer Tikka$22.00
A very rich flavored cottage cheese cooked in tandoor with blend of fresh green herbs.
- Mix Lentil Cake with Raw Mango Thecha$16.00
A savory crisp cake made from lentils, served with flavorful combinations.
- Pull Me Up - Banarasi Tamatar Ki Chaat with Salsa & Crisp Papri$16.00
A popular street smart chaat made with fresh tomatoes, guac and wholesome Indian spices.
- Palak Chaat with Tamarind & Grapefruit$14.00
Refreshingly crispy spinach served with sweet and tangy ayurvedic senses.
Non-Veg Appetizer
- Taka Tak Tawa Lamb with Sunny Eggs$22.00
A sukka maansam (lamb) is flavored in black peppercorns with a hint of star anise and clove.
- Pathar Ke Gosht$20.00
Royal treat from nizams! A fillet of meat traditionally cooked on lava stone served with herb butter.
- Lamb Galouti Kabab$22.00
From the treats of Avadh, a mouth melting minced kabab cooked with special spices.
- Sarhadi Lamb Chop$48.00
A northwest frontier marinated lamb chops cooked in tandoor with kasoori methi a very rich delicacy.
- riyasate Seekh-e-Kabab$28.00
Minced mutton cylinders, mixed with herbs ,spices then cooked in clay oven.
- Kasturi Elaichi Murgh Tikka$26.00
Marinated chicken skewered cooked with saffron and green cardamom.
- Tangri Kabab$26.00
Mustard marinated chicken drumsticks.
- Salmon Tikka$34.00
Delicious Indian flavors marinated with the rich taste of salmon.
- Classic Murgh Tikka$26.00
Charred preparation of chicken traditionally cooked in tandoor.
- Kasundi Shrimp$28.00
A royally presented dish of prawns smeared in Indian Bengali mustard prepared in show of eye opening for Rani guests.
- Tandoori Chicken$26.00
Veg Entree
- Tandoori Portobello Cassoulet$26.00
Baked dish with kidney beans, chickpea and mushrooms served with baby spinach and berry salad.
- Paneer Lababdar chutney milefeuille$24.00
Layered Indian cottage cheese served with fragrant tomato gravy.
- Paalak Edamame Burrata$26.00
Delicacy from the north - a creative dish combines elements of Indian and Italian cuisine.
- Mewar Ke Dal Baati with Ghee & Achar$22.00Out of stock
Traditional from the royalty of Rajasthan where the dish is widely known for its hearty comfort flavors and taste.
- handi with Broccoli, Asparagus & Green Apple$24.00
A creative green dish cooked in a dum style with freshly sourced vegetables.
- Jackfruit Nihari$24.00
Nihari a dish is slow cooked overnight to be consumed at the crack of the dawn. A decadent nihari flavors poured over Jackfruit to cook perfectly in flavors.
- Black Dal Wadi in Tomato Curry$22.00
From the central region of India where in potatoes are cooked with black split dal cake.
- Rajma Raseela$22.00
Kidney beans are popular in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Himachal Pradesh. Our dish is considered a delicacy as this is cooked with minimal spicing and served with dollops of ghee.
- Luckhnavi Ricotta Kofte Topped Gold Leaf$26.00
The touch me not cheese balls are so fragile and decadent. Kofte would crumble as soon as they made contact with the guests fingers but retain their shapes even when simmered in gravy.
- Dal Makhani rani signature$24.00
A popular Indian hearty and comforting lentils cooked slow heat for many hours with butter and cream.
Non-Veg Entree
- Chicken Hara Pyaz$26.00
Squab chicken and scallions make a refreshingly light repast.
- Ghee Roast Chicken$26.00
A sweet-n-sour chicken dish from the coastal region of Karnataka in the southern state of India in small kingdoms like Pudukottai and Ramnadh Puram the princes enjoyed their chicken without any frills- perfectioned to just in ghee.
- Cassoulet - Seekh Kabab$28.00
Gratinated dish with meat kebab, baby spinach and berries.
- Cassoulet Cooked Cornish Hen$26.00
Rich flavored baked dish with fried cornish chicken, berries and spinach.
- Lamb Shank Nihari$45.00
Nihari a dish is slow cooked overnight to be consumed at the crack of the dawn. Cooked in Rani with traditional, decadent nihari flavors poured over a perfectly cooked gorgeous lamb shank.
- Rajasthani Laal Maas$30.00
Laal maas is a meat curry from Rajasthan, India. It is a mutton curry prepared in a sauce of yoghurt and hot spices such as red mathania chillies. It is more flavorful than fiery.
- Saoji Chicken$26.00
Spicy, delicious saoji chicken curry, this is a Maharashtrian style preparation.
- (Butter Chicken)$26.00
Butter chicken some say was cleaver Dhaba owners trick to recycle unsold tandoori chicken. This may be true historically but today the pan India favorite is cooked fresh from scratch.
- Hyderabadi Haleem Panchmel$34.00
A rustic beauty full of nutrition that is cooked ritually, especially during the holly month of Ramadan, with lentils, rice, jaggery and boneless meat with a texture and appearance like a porridge.
- Alleppey Fish Curry with Kokum Sol Kadhi$28.00
A south Indian fish prepared with tangy fruit known for its cooling property.
- Rani's Exotic Raan$160.00
This show-stopping Indian roast lamb dish makes an excellent centerpiece to any feast. Prepared one day ahead, for the meat to tenderize and melt-in-the-mouth with aromatic flavors. This is a Pre-Order 48 Hour Dish.
Rice/Biryani
- Steamed Rice$6.00
Plain steamed rice
- Jeera Rice$10.00
Rice tawa cooked in ghee and jeera.
- Pan- Fried Pindi Chole Pulao$22.00
Pindi Chole cooked with bamasti rice, a very fragrant and mildly spiced main course recipe made with spices and herbs.
- Hyderabadi Goat Khwaan Biryani$26.00
Hyderabadi Khwaan Biryani The signature dish from the city almost five hundred years old. Slow cooked on a sealed pot that has layers of marinated meat and fragrant basmati rice with a mélange of aromatic substances.
- Hydrabadi Chicken Biryani$24.00
Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani The signature dish from the city almost five hundred years old. Slow cooked on a sealed pot that has layers of marinated chicken and fragrant basmati rice with a mélange of aromatic substances.
- Parsi Style Kathal Biryani$24.00
This Jackfruit Biryani is a vegetarian biryani made with basmati rice, unripe green jackfruit and a whole bunch of aromatic and fragrant spices in Parsi style.
Naan/Breads
- Butter Naan$6.00
Plain butter naan
- Garlic Naan$7.00
Infused Indian flatbread, made in the tandoor topped with butter and garlic.
- Roti$6.00
Infused Indian flatbread, made in the tandoor topped with butter.
- Laccha Paratha$7.00
The specialty and uniqueness of this paratha is the many visible flaky, soft, crispy layers.
- Kheema Kulcha$12.00
Savor the delightful fusion of seasoned minced meat and freshly baked bread.
- Amritsari Kulcha$10.00
This is a crispy and soft bread that is filled with well seasoned mashed potatoes. This flatbread is from Amritsar, a city in the northwestern Indian state.
- Churchur Paratha$7.00
A crispy and flakey paratha cooked in tandoor.
- Cheese Chili Garlic Naan$10.00
Soft and pillowy garlic naan stuffed with cheese and chilli flakes is the melty side dish every curry needs.
Dessert
- Jalebi Churros with Coffee Malai$16.00
Dynasty of Jabalpur! Fermented deep frying batter soaked in homemade aromatic syrup, with coffee malai.
- Beetroot Halwa Phyllo Parcel$18.00
Prasadam – A true blessing! Indian dense sweet confection cooked in milk and nuts served with cinnamon dusted pineapple.
- Kunafeh with Compressed Watermelon - Chef Nishant Choubey's Signature$19.00
Turkish decadence influencing Indian cuisine, its a modern delicacy with kataifi, cream cheese and pistachio!
- Tea Panacotta with Kiwi Sauce$18.00Out of stock
Tea steamed custard! A delightful and elegant dessert for Tea lovers.
- Gulab Jamun with Rose Ice Cream$16.00
Kings of Punjab! An infused version of gulab jamun with a side of home made rose ice cream.