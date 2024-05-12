Rani Indian Restaurant Lounge & Bar
Mother's Day Special (3PO)
Soup
- Broccoli kesar malai
A delicious dish combine with cashew crema, saffron and earthy flavor of broccoli.$14.00
- Hariyali Paneer Tikka
A very rich flavored cottage cheese cooked in tandoor with blend of fresh green herbs.$22.00
- Corn Cake
A savory crisp cake made from lentils, served with flavorful combinations.$12.00
- Palak Chaat
Refreshingly crispy spinach served with sweet and tangy ayurvedic senses.$14.00
- Lamb Chop
A northwest frontier marinated lamb chops cooked in tandoor with kasoori methi a very rich delicacy.$48.00
- Salmon Tikka
Delicious Indian flavors marinated with the rich taste of salmon.$34.00
- Classic Murgh Tikka
Charred preparation of chicken traditionally cooked in tandoor.$26.00
- Kasundi Shrimp
A royally presented dish of prawns smeared in Indian Bengali mustard prepared in show of eye opening for Rani guests.$28.00
- Paneer Lababdar chutney milefeuille
Layered Indian cottage cheese served with fragrant tomato gravy.$24.00
- Dal Baati
Traditional from the royalty of Rajasthan where the dish is widely known for its hearty comfort flavors and taste.$22.00
- handi with Broccoli, Asparagus & Green Apple
A creative green dish cooked in a dum style with freshly sourced vegetables.$24.00
- Dal Makhani rani signature
A popular Indian hearty and comforting lentils cooked slow heat for many hours with butter and cream.$24.00
- Laal Maas
Laal maas is a meat curry from Rajasthan, India. It is a mutton curry prepared in a sauce of yoghurt and hot spices such as red mathania chillies. It is more flavorful than fiery.$30.00
- Saoji Chicken
Spicy, delicious saoji chicken curry, this is a Maharashtrian style preparation.$26.00
- (Butter Chicken)
Butter chicken some say was cleaver Dhaba owners trick to recycle unsold tandoori chicken. This may be true historically but today the pan India favorite is cooked fresh from scratch.$26.00
- Fish Curry sol kadhi
A south Indian fish prepared with tangy fruit known for its cooling property.$28.00
- Pindi Chole Pulao
Pindi Chole cooked with bamasti rice, a very fragrant and mildly spiced main course recipe made with spices and herbs.$22.00
- khawan Goat Biryani
Hyderabadi Khwaan Biryani The signature dish from the city almost five hundred years old. Slow cooked on a sealed pot that has layers of marinated meat and fragrant basmati rice with a mélange of aromatic substances.$26.00
- Chicken dum Biryani
Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani The signature dish from the city almost five hundred years old. Slow cooked on a sealed pot that has layers of marinated chicken and fragrant basmati rice with a mélange of aromatic substances.$24.00
- Butter Naan
Plain butter naan$6.00
- Garlic Naan
Infused Indian flatbread, made in the tandoor topped with butter and garlic.$7.00
- Tandori Roti
Infused Indian flatbread, made in the tandoor topped with butter.$6.00
- Laccha Paratha
The specialty and uniqueness of this paratha is the many visible flaky, soft, crispy layers.$7.00
- Kheema Kulcha
Savor the delightful fusion of seasoned minced meat and freshly baked bread.$12.00
- Amritsari Kulcha
This is a crispy and soft bread that is filled with well seasoned mashed potatoes. This flatbread is from Amritsar, a city in the northwestern Indian state.$10.00
- Churchur Paratha
A crispy and flakey paratha cooked in tandoor.$7.00
- Cheese Chili Garlic Naan
Soft and pillowy garlic naan stuffed with cheese and chilli flakes is the melty side dish every curry needs.$10.00
- Chili garlic naan$7.00
- Plain naan
- Jalebi Churros
Dynasty of Jabalpur! Fermented deep frying batter soaked in homemade aromatic syrup, with coffee malai.$16.00
- Kunafeh
Turkish decadence influencing Indian cuisine, its a modern delicacy with kataifi, cream cheese and pistachio!$19.00
- Tea Panacotta
Tea steamed custard! A delightful and elegant dessert for Tea lovers.$18.00
- Gulab Jamun
Kings of Punjab! An infused version of gulab jamun with a side of home made rose ice cream.$16.00
DINNER
Bar Bites
- mirchi Bhaji with Matchstick Potato
Banana peppers stuffed with Indian spiced mashed potato, served with a side of green mint chutney.$15.00
- Crispy Chili Fox Nuts
Crunchy superfood snack roasted in ghee with a touch of chili powder.$12.00
- Amritsari Fish Fry
A lightly battered fish fried in Indian spices.$14.00
- Chicken Salt & Pepper
Boneless chicken cubes tawa fry in, Chili Indian spices.$14.00
- Kheema Taco
Corn tortilla with lamb kheema topped with cabbage pickle, cheese and sour cream.$14.00
- Mushroom Tacos
Corn tortilla with galoute mushroom topped with cabbage pickle, cheese and sour cream.$12.00
- Anarkali Rasam (Cranberry)
Traditional south Indian soup with a modern twist of local cranberries.$10.00
- Mushroom Shorba Truffel
Fresh mushroom soup cooked with whole spices topped with truffle oil and chive.$12.00
- mutton paya soup Khari Baoli ke Kharode
Slow cooked stew with goat trotters and spices.$14.00
- Glazed Pineapple hoisan red pepper
Pineapple marinated for 24 hours and smoked in tandoor.$18.00
- Aam Papad Paneer
A progressive take on house made cottage cheese sandwiched with spiced up Aam papad.$14.00
- Broccoli kesar malai
A delicious dish combine with cashew crema, saffron and earthy flavor of broccoli.$14.00
- corn cake
Chef Nishant's royal treat on delightful seasonal corn cake cooked slowly with coconut milk.$12.00
- Sweet Potato kasundi gochujang
Delicate sweet potato spiced up with fermented chili and Bengali mustard.$14.00
- Galaout-E-Mushroom
From the kings of Avadh - succulent meltaway mushroom preparation with robust truffle.$14.00
- Hariyali Paneer Tikka
A very rich flavored cottage cheese cooked in tandoor with blend of fresh green herbs.$20.00
- Lentil Cake
A savory crisp cake made from lentils, served with flavorful combinations.$12.00
- Banarasi Chaat
A popular street smart chaat made with fresh tomatoes, guac and wholesome Indian spices.$14.00
- Palak Chaat
Refreshingly crispy spinach served with sweet and tangy ayurvedic senses.$14.00
- Taka Tak lamb
A sukka maansam (lamb) is flavored in black peppercorns with a hint of star anise and clove.$18.00
- Pathar Ke Gosht
Royal treat from nizams! A fillet of meat traditionally cooked on lava stone served with herb butter.$18.00
- Lamb Galouti Kabab
From the treats of Avadh, a mouth melting minced kabab cooked with special spices.$18.00
- Lamb Chop
A northwest frontier marinated lamb chops cooked in tandoor with kasoori methi a very rich delicacy.$44.00
- Kasturi Elaichi Murgh Tikka
Marinated chicken skewered cooked with saffron and green cardamom.$22.00
- Tangri Kabab
Mustard marinated chicken drumsticks.$26.00
- Salmon Tikka
Delicious Indian flavors marinated with the rich taste of salmon.$30.00
- Classic Murgh Tikka
Charred preparation of chicken traditionally cooked in tandoor.$26.00
- Kasundi Shrimp
A royally presented dish of prawns smeared in Indian Bengali mustard prepared in show of eye opening for Rani guests.$28.00
- cornish henTandoori Chicken$26.00
- Riyasate Seekh Kabab$22.00
- Portobello Cassoulet
Baked dish with kidney beans, chickpea and mushrooms served with baby spinach and berry salad.$24.00
- Paneer Lababdar chutney milefeuille
Layered Indian cottage cheese served with fragrant tomato gravy.$22.00
- Paalak Edamame Burrata
Delicacy from the north - a creative dish combines elements of Indian and Italian cuisine.$24.00
- Dal Baati
Traditional from the royalty of Rajasthan where the dish is widely known for its hearty comfort flavors and taste.$20.00
- subji handi with Broccoli, Asparagus & Green Apple
A creative green dish cooked in a dum style with freshly sourced vegetables.$24.00
- Jackfruit Nihari
Nihari a dish is slow cooked overnight to be consumed at the crack of the dawn. A decadent nihari flavors poured over Jackfruit to cook perfectly in flavors.$22.00
- Dal Wadi in Tomato Curry
From the central region of India where in potatoes are cooked with black split dal cake.$20.00
- Rajma Raseela
Kidney beans are popular in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Himachal Pradesh. Our dish is considered a delicacy as this is cooked with minimal spicing and served with dollops of ghee.$20.00
- Ricotta Kofte
The touch me not cheese balls are so fragile and decadent. Kofte would crumble as soon as they made contact with the guests fingers but retain their shapes even when simmered in gravy.$26.00
- Dal Makhani rani signature
A popular Indian hearty and comforting lentils cooked slow heat for many hours with butter and cream.$20.00
- Chicken Hara Pyaz
Squab chicken and scallions make a refreshingly light repast.$26.00
- maglorean Rst Chicken
A sweet-n-sour chicken dish from the coastal region of Karnataka in the southern state of India in small kingdoms like Pudukottai and Ramnadh Puram the princes enjoyed their chicken without any frills- perfectioned to just in ghee.$22.00
- Cassoulet - Seekh Kabab
Gratinated dish with meat kebab, baby spinach and berries.$26.00
- Cornish Hen cassoulet
Rich flavored baked dish with fried cornish chicken, berries and spinach.$24.00
- Lamb Shank Nihari
Nihari a dish is slow cooked overnight to be consumed at the crack of the dawn. Cooked in Rani with traditional, decadent nihari flavors poured over a perfectly cooked gorgeous lamb shank.$38.00
- Laal Maas
Laal maas is a meat curry from Rajasthan, India. It is a mutton curry prepared in a sauce of yoghurt and hot spices such as red mathania chillies. It is more flavorful than fiery.$30.00
- Saoji Chicken
Spicy, delicious saoji chicken curry, this is a Maharashtrian style preparation.$24.00
- (Butter Chicken)
Butter chicken some say was cleaver Dhaba owners trick to recycle unsold tandoori chicken. This may be true historically but today the pan India favorite is cooked fresh from scratch.$26.00
- haleem
A rustic beauty full of nutrition that is cooked ritually, especially during the holly month of Ramadan, with lentils, rice, jaggery and boneless meat with a texture and appearance like a porridge.$30.00
- Fish Curry sol kadhi
A south Indian fish prepared with tangy fruit known for its cooling property.$28.00
- OUT OF STOCKRani's Exotic Raan
This show-stopping Indian roast lamb dish makes an excellent centerpiece to any feast. Prepared one day ahead, for the meat to tenderize and melt-in-the-mouth with aromatic flavors. This is a Pre-Order 48 Hour Dish.OUT OF STOCK$160.00
- Steamed Rice
Plain steamed rice$6.00
- Jeera Rice
Rice tawa cooked in ghee and jeera.$7.00
- Pindi Chole Pulao
Pindi Chole cooked with bamasti rice, a very fragrant and mildly spiced main course recipe made with spices and herbs.$22.00
- khawan Goat Biryani
Hyderabadi Khwaan Biryani The signature dish from the city almost five hundred years old. Slow cooked on a sealed pot that has layers of marinated meat and fragrant basmati rice with a mélange of aromatic substances.$26.00
- Chicken dum Biryani
Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani The signature dish from the city almost five hundred years old. Slow cooked on a sealed pot that has layers of marinated chicken and fragrant basmati rice with a mélange of aromatic substances.$24.00
- Kathal Biryani
This Jackfruit Biryani is a vegetarian biryani made with basmati rice, unripe green jackfruit and a whole bunch of aromatic and fragrant spices in Parsi style.$22.00
- Butter Naan
Plain butter naan$7.00
- Garlic Naan
Infused Indian flatbread, made in the tandoor topped with butter and garlic.$7.00
- Tandori Roti
Infused Indian flatbread, made in the tandoor topped with butter.$6.00
- Laccha Paratha
The specialty and uniqueness of this paratha is the many visible flaky, soft, crispy layers.$7.00
- Kheema Kulcha
Savor the delightful fusion of seasoned minced meat and freshly baked bread.$10.00
- Amritsari Kulcha
This is a crispy and soft bread that is filled with well seasoned mashed potatoes. This flatbread is from Amritsar, a city in the northwestern Indian state.$8.00
- Cheese Chili Garlic Naan
Soft and pillowy garlic naan stuffed with cheese and chilli flakes is the melty side dish every curry needs.$8.00
- Plain Naan$6.00
- Chilli Garlic Naan$7.00
- Jalebi Churros
Dynasty of Jabalpur! Fermented deep frying batter soaked in homemade aromatic syrup, with coffee malai.$14.00
- Beetroot Halwa
Prasadam – A true blessing! Indian dense sweet confection cooked in milk and nuts served with cinnamon dusted pineapple.$14.00
- Kunafeh
Turkish decadence influencing Indian cuisine, its a modern delicacy with kataifi, cream cheese and pistachio!$18.00
- Tea Panacotta
Tea steamed custard! A delightful and elegant dessert for Tea lovers.$12.00
- Gulab Jamun
Kings of Punjab! An infused version of gulab jamun with a side of home made rose ice cream.$15.00
LUNCH
- Broccoli kesar malai
A delicious dish combine with cashew crema, saffron and earthy flavor of broccoli.$14.00
- Hariyali Paneer Tikka
A very rich flavored cottage cheese cooked in tandoor with blend of fresh green herbs.$20.00
- Lentil Cake
A savory crisp cake made from lentils, served with flavorful combinations.$12.00
- Palak Chaat
Refreshingly crispy spinach served with sweet and tangy ayurvedic senses.$14.00
- Lamb Chop
A northwest frontier marinated lamb chops cooked in tandoor with kasoori methi a very rich delicacy.$44.00
- Salmon Tikka
Delicious Indian flavors marinated with the rich taste of salmon.$30.00
- Classic Murgh Tikka
Charred preparation of chicken traditionally cooked in tandoor.$22.00
- Kasundi Shrimp
A royally presented dish of prawns smeared in Indian Bengali mustard prepared in show of eye opening for Rani guests.$28.00
- Paneer Lababdar chutney milefeuille
Layered Indian cottage cheese served with fragrant tomato gravy.$20.00
- Dal Baati
Traditional from the royalty of Rajasthan where the dish is widely known for its hearty comfort flavors and taste.$20.00
- subji handi with Broccoli, Asparagus & Green Apple
A creative green dish cooked in a dum style with freshly sourced vegetables.$20.00
- Dal Makhani rani signature
A popular Indian hearty and comforting lentils cooked slow heat for many hours with butter and cream.$18.00
- Laal Maas
Laal maas is a meat curry from Rajasthan, India. It is a mutton curry prepared in a sauce of yoghurt and hot spices such as red mathania chillies. It is more flavorful than fiery.$30.00
- Saoji Chicken
Spicy, delicious saoji chicken curry, this is a Maharashtrian style preparation.$24.00
- (Butter Chicken)
Butter chicken some say was cleaver Dhaba owners trick to recycle unsold tandoori chicken. This may be true historically but today the pan India favorite is cooked fresh from scratch.$24.00
- Fish Curry sol kadhi
A south Indian fish prepared with tangy fruit known for its cooling property.$28.00
- Pindi Chole Pulao
Pindi Chole cooked with bamasti rice, a very fragrant and mildly spiced main course recipe made with spices and herbs.$22.00
- khawan Goat Biryani
Hyderabadi Khwaan Biryani The signature dish from the city almost five hundred years old. Slow cooked on a sealed pot that has layers of marinated meat and fragrant basmati rice with a mélange of aromatic substances.$26.00
- Chicken dum Biryani
Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani The signature dish from the city almost five hundred years old. Slow cooked on a sealed pot that has layers of marinated chicken and fragrant basmati rice with a mélange of aromatic substances.$24.00
- Butter Naan
Plain butter naan$6.00
- Garlic Naan
Infused Indian flatbread, made in the tandoor topped with butter and garlic.$7.00
- Tandori Roti
Infused Indian flatbread, made in the tandoor topped with butter.$6.00
- Laccha Paratha
The specialty and uniqueness of this paratha is the many visible flaky, soft, crispy layers.$7.00
- Kheema Kulcha
Savor the delightful fusion of seasoned minced meat and freshly baked bread.$10.00
- Amritsari Kulcha
This is a crispy and soft bread that is filled with well seasoned mashed potatoes. This flatbread is from Amritsar, a city in the northwestern Indian state.$8.00
- Churchur Paratha
A crispy and flakey paratha cooked in tandoor.$7.00
- Cheese Chili Garlic Naan
Soft and pillowy garlic naan stuffed with cheese and chilli flakes is the melty side dish every curry needs.$8.00
- Chili garlic naan$7.00
- Plain naan$6.00
- Jalebi Churros
Dynasty of Jabalpur! Fermented deep frying batter soaked in homemade aromatic syrup, with coffee malai.$14.00
- Kunafeh
Turkish decadence influencing Indian cuisine, its a modern delicacy with kataifi, cream cheese and pistachio!$16.00
- Tea Panacotta
Tea steamed custard! A delightful and elegant dessert for Tea lovers.$12.00
- Gulab Jamun
Kings of Punjab! An infused version of gulab jamun with a side of home made rose ice cream.$14.00