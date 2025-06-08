Welcome To Rani!!
Rani Indian Restaurant Lounge & Bar
DRINK
SOFT DRINKS
Alphonso Mango Lassi
You'll love the rich, creamy, and slightly sweet taste of authentic Indian Lassi made with Alphonso Mango.$10.00
Shirley Temple$7.00
Chaas Masala
A refreshing Indian buttermilk drink that is mildly spicy, tangy.$8.00
Diet Coke$4.00
Coke$4.00
Sprite$4.00
Club Soda$3.00
Ginger Ale
Ginger ale is a carbonated soft drink flavoured with ginger.$6.00
Milk$2.00
Tonic water$3.00
MOCKTAIL
Virgin Mango Mojito
Made mango, fresh mint, zesty lime juice and sparkling water for a bubbly drink.$12.00
Virgin Rani
A refreshing drink made with hibiscus flower, mint, lime and club soda.$12.00
Strawberry Sunrise
A sweet and tangy drink made with fresh strawberry, peach, orange juice, lime and club soda.$12.00
Let's Dance
A colada with an Indian twist made of pineapple juice, red chilly syrup, coconut cream and lime juice.$12.00
Virgin Lychee Martini
A martini made virgin with fresh lychee puree, lime and lychee juice.$12.00
VIRGIN PINA COLADA$12.00
VIRGIN PAAN MARTINI$12.00
VIRGIN LIME MOJITO$12.00
virgin jhansi ki rani$12.00
COCKTAILS
FRESH LIME
JUICES
FOOD MENU
BAR BITE
Roasted Pappad
Roasted Crispy Indian lentils Wafers$6.00
Rice Pappad
Fried crispy Indian rice wafers.$6.00
Masala Pappad
Roasted Crispy Indian lentils Wafers Topped with Tangy tomatoes, Spicy Onions and Aromatic Spices$10.00
MASALA PEANUTS
Popular Indian Snack tossed with Tangy Tomatoes, spicy Onions And Aromatic Spices$14.00
MASALA CASHEW
Roasted Cashew Nuts Tossed With Aromatic Spices$16.00
Chana Koliwada
Crispy fried chickpeas, curry leaves and garlic cloves marinated in Indian spices, coated in gram flour, and finished with chaat masala.$14.00
SOUP
VEG APPETIZER
Onion Bhaji
Indian Fritters Made From Thinly Sliced Onions Mixed With Chickpea Flour And Spices$16.00
Badshahi Corn Cake with Malwani Corn Gravy
Delightful seasonal corn cake cooked slowly with coconut milk and garnished with roasted peanuts and curry leaves.$16.00
Palak Patta Chaat
Refreshingly crispy spinach topped with yogurt, chickpea vermicelli, mint and tamarind sauce.$16.00
Aloo TIKKI Chaat
Crispy potato patty bursting with flavors, topped with creamy yogurt, tangy chutneys and fresh onions.$16.00
gunpowder bengali beetroot croquettes
Crisp, golden croquettes filled with spiced beetroot, peanuts and Indian seasonings.$16.00
Honey Glazed Chilli Potato
Crispy, long-cut potato tossed in a sweet and spicy honey glaze sauce. Garnished with fresh spring onions and sesame seeds.$16.00
Paneer ke Kabab
Fresh paneer marinated in a blend of aromatic spices, coated and fried in a crispy golden crust.$20.00
Mirchi Bhaji
Serrano peppers coated in chickpea flour stuffed with peanuts and Tamarind.$18.00
Homemade pesto paneer
Paneer/cottage cheese, onion, bell peppers tossed in freshly made pesto sauce$20.00
NON-VEG APPTIZER
Pathar Ke Gosht
Royal treat from nizams! A fillet of meat traditionally cooked With Shahjeera Spiced on lava stone served with herb butter.$26.00
Chicken 1965
Chennai Originated , Boneless Chicken Dish Cooked With Authentic Spices$22.00
Prawn Lollipop
Minced Shrimp Blended with Ginger , Garlic and Spices. Breaded and fried to perfection$28.00
AMRITSARY FISH FRY
A lightly Battered Fish Fried With Indian Spices$24.00
Mutton Sukka
A tender bone-in goat dish, slow-cooked with aromatic house spices and onions until rich and dry, delivering deep flavorful perfection.$28.00
Tandoor
Kesar Malai Broccoli with Garlic Chips
A delicious dish combined with cashew crema, saffron on earthy flavor of broccoli$18.00
Hariyali Paneer Tikka
A very rich flavored cottage cheese cooked in tandoor with blend of fresh green herbs.$24.00
Kasturi Elaichi Murgh Tikka
Marinated chicken skewered cooked with saffron and green cardamom$24.00
Classic Murgh Tikka
Tender boneless chicken pieces marinated with homemade spice and cooked in tandoor$24.00
Gosht Seekh Kabab
Spiced up minced lamb cooked in clay oven$26.00
Tandoori Cornish Hen
Charred preparation of chicken traditionally cooked in tandoor.$30.00
Bhatti ka Jhinga
Shrimp marinated in lip-smacking spices cooked in tandoor on skewers.$32.00
Chicken Tangri Kabab
Charred preparation of chicken traditionally cooked in tandoor$26.00
Salmon Tikka
Delicious Indian flavors marinated with the rich taste of salmon$32.00
Lamb Chop
A northwest frontier marinated lamb chops cooked in tandoor with kasoori methi a very rich delicacy.$44.00
Tandoori Mushroom
Mushrooms marinated in a rich blend of tandoori spices, then cooked in tandoor to a perfection for a smoky, flavorful bite.$22.00
Shikari Murgh Tikka
Fiery hot hunter-style chicken tikka marinated in an intense blend of red chilies and rustic spices, delivering smoky flavor.$26.00
VEG ENTREE
Dal Makhani
Creamy Black Lentils and Kidney Beans cooked in a rich tomato sauce with aromatic spices, finished with a touch of butter and cream.$22.00
Paneer Lababdar
Chutney Millefeuille layered Indian cottage cheese served with fragrant tomato gravy.$24.00
Bhindi Do Pyaza
North Indian dish made with tender okra cooked with caramelized onions, aromatic spices and a touch of tomato.$22.00
Paalak Paneer Edamame Burrata
Tender cottage cheese simmered in a creamy spinach curry, paired with luxurious Edamame burrata.$24.00
Veg Kolhapuri
A vibrant mix of vegetables simmered in a fiery Kolhapuri gravy, bursting with bold spices, roasted coconut, and authentic Maharashtrian flavors.$24.00
Paneer Tikka Masala
Paneer cheese simmered in rich tomato-based masala sauce.$24.00
Double Dal Tadka
Traditional from the royalty of Rajasthan where the dish is widely known for its hearty comfort flavors and taste.$22.00
Ricotta Kofte
The touch me not cheese balls are so fragile and decadent. Kofte would crumble as soon as they made contact with the guests fingers but retain their shapes even when simmered in gravy.$24.00
Bagara Baingan$24.00
MUSHROOM MASALA
Fresh mushrooms simmered in a flavorful onion-based gravy, enriched with a blend of aromatic Indian spices.$24.00
NON-VEG- ENTREE
Butter Chicken
Butter chicken some say was cleaver Dhaba owners trick to recycle unsold tandoori chicken. This may be true historically but today the pan India favorite is cooked fresh from scratch.$28.00
Kerala Special Chicken curry
Succulent chicken pieces simmered in a rich and fragrant coconut-based gravy, infused with unique blend of spices and fresh curry leaves.$28.00
Chicken Tikka Masala
Tender boneless Chicken, marinated and Tandoor-cooked, immersed in delicate tomato-cream sauce with Indian spices.$28.00
Saoji Chicken
Spicy, delicious Saoji chicken curry, this is a Maharashtrian style preparation in Rani.$28.00
Alleppey Fish Curry
A south Indian fish preparation served with Kokum Sol Kadhi.$30.00
MUGHLAI GHOST
Tender Goat meat cooked with rich Cashew Gravy, Green Chilli and Brown Onions.$34.00
Rajasthani Laal Maas
Laal maas is a meat curry from Rajasthan, India. It is a mutton curry prepared in a sauce of yoghurt and hot spices such as red mathania chillies. It is more flavorful than fiery.$34.00
Lamb Shank Nihari
Nihari a dish is slow cooked overnight to be consumed at the crack of the dawn. Cooked in Rani with traditional, decadent nihari flavors poured over a perfectly cooked gorgeous lamb shank.$45.00
Badami Lamb Curry
Succulent boneless lamb marinated in almond paste and slow cooked in almond gravy with aromatic spices.$32.00
Shrimp Chettinad
Succulent shrimp cooked in a fiery, aromatic Chettinad masala with roasted spices, coconut, and curry leaves—bursting with bold South Indian flavors.$34.00
RICE/BIRYANI
Steamed Rice
Plain steamed rice$7.00
Jeera Rice
Rice tawa cooked in ghee and jeera.$12.00
Pan-Fried Parsi Style Pindi Chole Pulao
Pindi Chole cooked with bamasti rice, a very fragrant and mildly spiced main course recipe made with spices and herbs.$24.00
Parsi Style Pan-Fried Kathal Biryani
Biryani is made with basmati rice, unripe green jackfruit and a whole bunch of aromatic and fragrant spices.$24.00
Chicken dum Biryani
Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani The signature dish from the city almost five hundred years old. Slow cooked on a sealed pot that has layers of marinated chicken and fragrant basmati rice with a mélange of aromatic substances.$28.00OUT OF STOCK
Goat dum Biryani
Hyderabadi Goat Biryani The signature dish from the city almost five hundred years old. Slow cooked on a sealed pot that has layers of marinated meat and fragrant basmati rice with a mélange of aromatic substances.$30.00OUT OF STOCK
Naan/Breads
Tandori Roti
Infused Indian flatbread, made in the tandoor topped with butter.$7.00
Tandoori roti with butter$7.00
Plain Naan$7.00
Butter Naan
Plain butter naan$8.00
Garlic Naan
Infused Indian flatbread, made in the tandoor topped with butter and garlic.$8.00
Chilli Garlic Naan$8.00
Cheese Chili Naan
Soft and pillowy naan stuffed with cheese and chilli flakes is the melty side dish every curry needs.$9.00
Laccha Paratha
The specialty and uniqueness of this paratha is the many visible flaky, soft, crispy layers.$10.00
Amritsari Kulcha
This is a crispy and soft bread that is filled with well seasoned mashed potatoes. This flatbread is from Amritsar, a city in the northwestern Indian state.$11.00
Breadbasket
Choice of one Butter Naan, Garlic Naan, Chilli Garlic Naan and Tandoori Roti.$28.00
CHEESE NAAN$10.00
Dessert
Churros With Coffee Malai
Dynasty of Jabalpur! Fermented deep fried batter dusted with cinnamon sugar served with coffee malai.$18.00
Gulab Jamun
Kings of Punjab! Mouthwatering chena dumplings served with Rose Cream.$18.00
Kunafeh
Turkish decadence influencing Indian cuisine, it is a modern delicacy with Kataifi, coconut cream cheese and pistachio!$18.00
Home Made Kulfi Falooda
Homemade Kulfi, fragrant rose syrup and falooda noodles, topped with basil seeds for a delightful treat.$18.00
icecream
Rasmalai Cake
A fusion of classic Indian dessert and western baking. Soft, saffron-infused sponge cake soaked in rasmalai milk, layered with cardamom cream, pistachios, and rose petals.$18.00
WINE
White
Sauvignon Blanc,Oyster bay bottle$42.00
Riesling ,Schloss Saarstein bottle$42.00
pinot Gris ,Oyster Bay, - Hawke’s Bay bottle$42.00
Chenin blanc ,Lievland, - Paarl, South Africa bottle$45.00
Chardonnay ,Bravium bottle$49.00
Ceretto D"Asti 2020 Bottle$52.00
Riesling Schloss Vollrads, - Rheingau, GER bottle$66.00
Pinot Grigio,Santa Margherita, Alto Adige, Italy bottle$80.00
Red
J.Lohr Merlot CA$10.00
Alta Vista, Malbec - Mendoza, ARG$13.00
HESS Cabernet Sauvignon AUS$12.00
Pinot noir Simple Grape, - California$18.00
J Lohr Merlot CA bottle$35.00
Alta Vista, Malbec - Mendoza, ARG bottle$45.00
HESS Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle$42.00
Simple Grape, Pinot Noir - California bottle$63.00
Montes Alpha, Syrah - Colchagua Valley, Chile bottle$66.00
Marques De Riscal ReservaTempranillo - Rioja, Spain bottle$66.00
Luke Wine, Merlot - Wahluke Slope, WA bottle$66.00
Daou, Cabernet Sauvignon - Paso Robles, CA bottle$80.00
Ruffino Modus, Red Blend - Tuscany, Italy bottle$80.00
The Calling, Cabernet Sauvignon - Alexander Valley, CA bottle$90.00
Ruffino Riserva Ducale Oro, Chianti -Tuscany, Italy bottle$120.00
Jordan, Cabernet Sauvignon - Alexander Valley, CA bottle$139.00
Freemark Abby, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, CA bottle$145.00OUT OF STOCK
Heitz Cellar, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, CA bottle$155.00
Masi Riserva Costasera, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico - Veneto, Italy bottle$164.00
Cakebread, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, CA bottle$183.00
Chimney Rock, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, CA bottle$242.00
Caymus 2022 Cabernet sauvignon bottle$225.00
Paul Hobbs Cabernet Savignon bottle$500.00
Cymus Special Selection, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, CA bottle$500.00
Rose
Sparkling
LIQUOR
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Whiskey
Scotch
Ardbeg 10$14.00
Glenlivet 21$57.00
Glenlivet 25$114.00
Macallan 12$14.00
Macallan 15$28.00
Macallan 18$58.00
Macallan Rare Cask$56.00
Monkey Shoulder$11.00
Chivas Regal 12 years$11.00
Glenlivet 12$11.00
Glenlivet 14$13.00
Glenlivet 18$27.00
Balvenie Doublewood 12 year$13.00
Balvenie French oak 16 Years$37.00
Dalwhinnie 15$14.00
Glenmorangie 10$11.00
Glenmorangie 18$29.00
Johnnie Walker Black$11.00
Johnnie Walker Blue$31.00
Johnnie Walker Double Black$10.00
Lagavulin 16$17.00
Lagavulin 11$15.00
Laphroaig Quarter Cask$15.00
Laphroaig 10$11.00
Laphroaig 10 Sherry$14.00
Oban 14$16.00
Tallisker 18$26.00
Glenlivet 21$57.00
Glenfiddich 12$12.00
Glenfiddich 14$13.00
Glenfiddich 18$29.00
Glenfiddich 15$16.00
Glenfiddich Gran Reserva 21$50.00
Rampur Double Cask$16.00
The Balvenie 19 Year$80.00
Macallan 25$442.00
Bhakta$21.00
Gianchand$14.00
Rampur Vintage Select Cask$18.00
Rampur Asava Red Wine Cask$16.00
Paul John Classic Select Cask$19.00
Royal Tiger Sherry Cask$14.00
Glenlivit 15$14.00
Yamazaki 18 yrs$91.00
Tequila
123 Blanco$11.00
123 Repo$11.00
123 Anejo$12.00
Patron Silver$11.00
Don Julio Blanco$11.00
Don Julio Repo$11.00
Don Julio 1942$29.00
Tequila Ocho Repo$11.00
Casamigos Blanco$11.00
Casamigos Repo$11.00
El Tesoro Blanco$11.00
El Tesoro Repo$12.00
El Tesoro Anejo$16.00
Casa del Sol Blanco$11.00
Avion Reserva Anejo 44$22.00
Clase Azul Reposado$29.00
Clase Azul Anejo$91.00
Tequila Ocho Plata$11.00
Komos Extra Anejo$70.00
Komos Anejo Cristalino$24.00
Komos Xtra Reserva$27.00
Komos Reposado Rosa$21.00
Tequila Ocho Blanco$11.00
Tres Agaves$11.00
Clase Azul Mezcal$60.00
Liqueur
Rye
Mezcal
Bourbon
Angel's Envy$11.00
Basil Hayden$11.00
Rabbit Hole$12.00
Widow Jane 10$13.00
Maker's Mark$11.00
Michter's$11.00
Elijah Craig Small Batch$11.00
Woodford Reserve$11.00
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked$11.00
Knob Creek$11.00
Bullet$11.00
Buffalo Trace$11.00
Eagle Rare$11.00
Blanton's$30.00
Woodford Reserve Batchproof$26.00